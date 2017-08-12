Tour & News

13-year-old wins longest match in USGA history to advance at U.S. Women's Amateur

AP NEWS
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Chia Yen Wu after winning her match at the U.S. Women's Amateur on the 30th hole.
@USGA

CHULA VISTA, California (AP) -- Chia Yen Wu advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Women's Amateur after rolling in a par putt on the 12th playoff hole to win the longest 18-hole match in USGA history on Friday night.

The 13-year-old Wu made the putt after Lauren Stephenson's putt lipped out. It was their fourth time playing the 407-yard 18th hole at the San Diego Country Club.

Wu's 69-foot birdie putt on the 26th hole highlighted the match. She will face Texas senior Sophia Schubert, a 3-and-1 winner over Mexico's Isabella Fierro.

Two of the top five players in the women's world amateur rankings will square off in the other semifinal as No. 3 Albane Valenzuela and fifth-ranked Lilia Kha-Tu Vu each won their matches 4 and 3.

UCLA's Vu had pars on 13 of 15 holes to beat 14-year-old Lucy Li. The match between Valenzuela and Robynn Ree was all square through eight holes but Valenzuela made five straight pars for a 2-up lead and birdied No. 14.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN