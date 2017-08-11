Watch Rory McIlroy pull off the most remarkable shot, and par, of the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE — Rory McIlroy was headed for trouble to begin his second round of the PGA Championship, and then he pulled off one of the best and most creative shots we have seen all week—and saved par.

McIlroy, who shot a one-over 72 Thursday at Quail Hollow, started his second round on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole. After blasting his drive into the right rough, his second shot missed the green right and got an unfortunate break when it rolled down the cart path and came to rest 80 yards from the hole.

Just to help comprehend how far away McIlroy was, here's a ShotLink graphic of his hole:

And look how far down the cart path he has to walk just to get to his ball, courtesy of the AP's Doug Ferguson:

After surveying his options with caddie Harry Diamond, McIlroy punched his ball onto the cart path — using it to his advantage — through the gallery, around the bunker and onto the green. His ball rolled just off the back but he got it up and down for par. What a shot.

Check out the video below.