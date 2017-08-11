Rickie stays in contention while McIlroy fails to make up ground at PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler is in the mix at this 99th PGA Championship after a solid second round Friday at Quail Hollow Club.

CHARLOTTE – After 36 holes on a golf course that’s dear to his heart, Rickie Fowler has returned to a familiar place: in contention at a major championship.

And playing alongside him, Rory McIlroy struggled and will need two big rounds on the weekend to get in the mix.

Fowler, who won his first career PGA Tour event here in 2012, made two birdies on his opening eight holes, then reeled off 10 straight pars for a one-under 70 that left him five shots behind clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner.

While McIlroy hit driver at every opportunity, Fowler often dialed back off the tee with irons and fairway woods. Fowler’s round may have lacked in fireworks, but his strategy of hitting fairways and greens has paid off.

He also seems to be enjoying himself.

On his walk from 18 to 1, Fowler crossed the putting green and bumped into his buddy Jordan Spieth, who was warming up for his afternoon tee time. After a quick conversation, Rickie high-fived Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, on his way out to the course. Fowler also spent long parts of the round chatting with McIlroy, and also sidled over to NBA star-turned-TNT commentator Andre Iguodala for a quick talk on the 7th tee. Suffice it to say, as he makes this latest attempt to win his first career major championship, Fowler is loose.

His best chance for a birdie on his second nine came on the par-5 7th hole, when he reached a greenside bunker in two, blasted out to nine feet, but missed the putt.

McIlroy is a two-time winner at Quail Hollow and, as one of the game’s best drivers, he entered as a pre-tournament favorite. But he was unable to take advantage of his booming tee shots and mixed in loose irons with spotty putting while posting one-over 72. He’s two over for the tournament, but appears to be safely inside the cutline. With the afternoon tee times still to come, the projected cut was four over.