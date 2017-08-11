Phil Mickelson misses cut at PGA Championship for first time in 22 years

Phil Mickelson yells fore on the 12th tee during the second round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Phil Mickelson's first PGA Championship without longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay at his side did not go as planned.

Mickelson, who's had his brother Tim on the bag since he and Mackay parted ways in June, started off with a birdie-less 79 in Round 1 at Quail Hollow, and things didn't get much better Friday. He birdied two of the last three holes just to shoot a three-over 74. He finished 11 over for the week and tied for 133rd by the time he tapped in to finish his round.

This is only the second time Mickelson has ever missed the PGA Championship cut. He last missed it in 1995. It's also the second straight major where Mickelson has missed the cut.

Mickelson wasn't the only star who struggled at Quail Hollow this week. Adam Scott, Jim Furyk and defending champion Jimmy Walker are all in danger of missing the cut as well (depending on how the afternoon wave scores). Even betting favorite Rory McIlroy hasn't had the start he was hoping for, as he's in a fight to stay around for the weekend, too.

Mickelson's performance was particularly disheartening given the pre-tournament hype celebrating the 2017 PGA Championship as his 100th start in a major. (It's also Ernie Els's.) Better luck next time, Lefty.