PGA Championship 2017 tee times, pairings for Saturday's third round

You can find tee times for the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship below.

Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama have jumped into the lead through almost two full rounds of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. After a rain delay in the evening, the second round was suspended due to darkness. Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Third round tee times will be released following the completion of the second round on Saturday. The PGA of America announced that the third round can be expected to include tee times from around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, with the 36-hole leaders in the final pairing. The third round will officially begin approximately 40 minutes after the second round officially ends. When third round tee times are available they will appear below.

What: PGA Championship

Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

When: Thursday-Sunday

Purse: $10.5 million ($1.89 winner's share)

Defending champion: Jimmy Walker (14 under, 266)

Watch the PGA Championship live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Saturday, August 12

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on TNT

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, August 13

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on TNT

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on CBS

THIRD ROUND TEE TIMES (ET)

Third round tee times will appear here when they are available. Pending further weather, the third round is expected to start around 10 a.m. ET, according to the PGA of America. To be precise, it will begin approximately 40 minutes after the second round concludes.