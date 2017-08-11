PGA Championship 2017 tee times, pairings for Saturday's third round

Friday August 11th, 2017
Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama have jumped into the lead through almost two full rounds of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. After a rain delay in the evening, the second round was suspended due to darkness. Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Third round tee times will be released following the completion of the second round on Saturday. The PGA of America announced that the third round can be expected to include tee times from around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, with the 36-hole leaders in the final pairing. The third round will officially begin approximately 40 minutes after the second round officially ends. When third round tee times are available they will appear below.
What: PGA Championship
Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
When: Thursday-Sunday
Purse: $10.5 million ($1.89 winner's share)
Defending champion: Jimmy Walker (14 under, 266)
TV SCHEDULE (ET)
Saturday, August 12
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on TNT
2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on CBS
Sunday, August 13
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on TNT
2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on CBS
THIRD ROUND TEE TIMES (ET)