WATCH: Spieth hits best lag putt of 2017 Thursday at PGA Championship

The GOLF Live team looks at Spieth's chances to complete the career grand slam at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

While mid-range birdie putts get all the attention, every good golfer knows that setting up easy pars with quality lag putts is just as important for scoring well. Jordan Spieth is incredible at both, but it was his exemplary lag putting that was on display Thursday.

Playing in the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Spieth hit his second shot to the edge onto the 12th green over 100 feet from the hole with a large ridge in the way. Spieth turned his back to the hole and hit up the hill away from the hole, then watched his ball turn and come back directly towards the cup, stopping just a foot short. Watch the shot below.