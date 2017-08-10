WATCH: Joost Luiten makes one-hop hole-in-one at PGA at Quail Hollow

The par-3 4th hole was playing extremely tough all day during the first round of the PGA Championship, that is until Joost Luiten walked up to the tee.

Coming off back-to-back bogeys at the second and third holes, Luiten took dead aim at the 181-yard par-3 with a 6-iron. Luiten's ball landed on the front of the green about 15 feet from the cup, then took a hard hop forward before hitting the flagstick and falling down into the hole for a rare 1. Watch the video below.

It was the first ace of the tournament, but Luiten has a long way to go to get into contention. The hole-in-one improved his score to +5, nine shots off the current lead.