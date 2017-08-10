Tour & News

'False' news: Tiger Woods tweets to refute Daily Mail story about his dating life

Thursday August 10th, 2017
Tiger Woods walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
While the stars of the PGA Tour were facing a tough test at a beefed-up Quail Hollow in the first round of the 2017 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods took to Twitter to protest an Internet report about his dating life.

The article Woods took issue with appears to be a Daily Mail post published on Thursday entitled in part "EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods is seen for the first time with his stylist GIRLFRIEND." The "girlfriend" the report references is 34-year-old personal stylist Kristin Smith.

Woods tweeted to deny that he and Smith were dating, while also confirming they did have a relationship sometime last year.

The Daily Mail article includes photos purportedly taken of the two in the Bahamas recently.

The tweet comes one day after Woods's attorneys pleaded not guilty on behalf of their client to a DUI charge stemming from Woods's May arrest. The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors which reportedly will require Woods to enroll in a DUI diversion program.

