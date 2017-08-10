Spieth, chasing the career grand slam, finishes strong to open PGA Championship

The GOLF Live team looks at Spieth's chances to complete the career grand slam at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

CHARLOTTE — Jordan Spieth's quest to become the youngest ever to complete the career grand slam is far from over, but he has some work to do.

Spieth shot a one-over 72 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. He's four shots behind Grayson Murray and Brooks Koepka, who share the early clubhouse lead after three-under 68s.

Spieth got off to a good start but struggled on his second nine. Beginning his day on the 10th hole, he parred the first five and made birdie on the par-5 15th. He fell back with a bogey on 16 and made the turn in even-par 36 before bogeying the first, fifth and sixth holes. He closed in a big way, though, making birdies on the seventh and eighth before parring the ninth.

Spieth played in a threesome alongside Masters winner Sergio Garcia and Koepka, the U.S. Open champion. Garcia played a four-hole stretch in six over and shot 75.

Spieth, Koepka and Garcia begin their second round at 1:35 p.m. Friday.

MORE: Leaderboard | Live Blog

Jordan Spieth tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Getty Images

​