Rory McIlroy says he's been 'inundated' with caddie applicants

Can Rory McIlroy make up for an uneven season with a win at the 2017 PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy is a favorite to win the PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow, where he's won twice, and if he does so it will be with friend Harry Diamond on his bag. But there are many others clamoring to fill that role permanently, as McIlroy confirmed to reporters at Quail Hollow.

During his pre-tournament press conference prior to the start of the PGA, McIlroy was asked about his caddie situation, including if anyone had approached him yet regarding the position.

"I guess, yeah, I've been approached from a lot of different areas," McIlroy said on Tuesday. "We've been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag. But I can't really think about that until next week, until I have a week off, and then I can reassess how these couple of weeks have went with Harry on the bag, and then we'll see what I do for the Playoffs after that."

Rory McIlroy will wait until after the PGA Championship to decide on a future caddie. Getty Images // Streeter Lecka

McIlroy parted ways with caddie J.P. Fitzgerald just over a week ago. Fitzgerald had carried Rory's bag for the star's entire pro career. McIlroy also commented on his reasoning behind the decision to fire Fitzgerald, saying, "I feel like if I make a decision, that's mine and I own it. And even if it's good or bad, I can accept that myself and I alluded to it last week, as well. I was getting very hard on JP and probably shouldn't have been."

McIlroy begins the quest for his third PGA Championship title Thursday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.