The 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is finally upon us, and GOLF.com is live blogging all the action. Can newly-minted British Open champion Jordan Spieth complete the career grand slam? Can Rory McIlroy add a third Wanamaker to his trophy case? Or will another player emerge to win his first major? Follow along below.

FULL ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD | EXPERT PREDICTIONS