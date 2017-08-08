PGA Championship purse, payout breakdown for Quail Hollow

A view of the Wanamaker Trophy by the 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club.

The PGA Championship is being contested at a new course in 2017, and the stars of the game will be competing for more money than ever before.

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina hosts the event from August 10-13, and for the first time since 2014 the total purse is increasing by $500,000 to a new total of $10.5 million. For comparison's sake, the purse at last year's PGA was $10 million, while the prize money at last month's British Open was $10.25 million.

The lucky winner will not only hoist the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday but will also pocket $1.89 million. The runner-up won't exactly go home empty-handed. His share? $1.134 million. Jordan Spieth received $1.845 million for his Open victory at Royal Birkdale, while Brooks Koepka took a home a whopping $2.16 million for winning the U.S. Open in June.

The payout for the top 70 (professionals) is below.

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,134,000

3. $714,000

4. $504,000

5. $420,000

6. $351,750

7. $328,650

8. $307,650

9. $286,650

10. $265,650

11. $244,650

12. $223,650

13. $207,900

14. $193,200

15. $180,600

16. $168,000

17. $155,400

18. $142,800

19. $132,300

20. $121,800

21. $111,300

22. $100,800

23. $95,550

24. $90,300

25. $86,100

26. $81,900

27. $77,700

28. $74,550

29. $71,400

30. $68,250

31. $65,100

32. $61,950

33. $58,800

34. $55,650

35. $52,500

36. $49,770

37. $47,040

38. $44,520

39. $42,000

40. $39,900

41. $37,800

42. $35,700

43. $33,600

44. $32,550

45. $31,500

46. $30,450

47. $29,400

48. $28,350

49. $27,825

50. $27,300

51. $26,775

52. $26,250

53. $25,725

54. $25,200

55. $24,675

56. $24,150

57. $23,625

58. $23,100

59. $22,575

60. $22,050

61. $21,630

62. $21,210

63. $20,790

64. $20,370

65. $19,950

66. $19,740

67. $19,530

68. $19,320

69. $19,110.

70. $18,900