PGA Championship purse, payout breakdown for Quail Hollow

Tuesday August 8th, 2017
Getty Images
The PGA Championship is being contested at a new course in 2017, and the stars of the game will be competing for more money than ever before.
Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina hosts the event from August 10-13, and for the first time since 2014 the total purse is increasing by $500,000 to a new total of $10.5 million. For comparison's sake, the purse at last year's PGA was $10 million, while the prize money at last month's British Open was $10.25 million.
The lucky winner will not only hoist the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday but will also pocket $1.89 million. The runner-up won't exactly go home empty-handed. His share? $1.134 million. Jordan Spieth received $1.845 million for his Open victory at Royal Birkdale, while Brooks Koepka took a home a whopping $2.16 million for winning the U.S. Open in June.
The payout for the top 70 (professionals) is below.
1. $1,890,000
2. $1,134,000
3. $714,000
4. $504,000
5. $420,000
6. $351,750
7. $328,650
8. $307,650
9. $286,650
10. $265,650
11. $244,650
12. $223,650
13. $207,900
14. $193,200
15. $180,600
16. $168,000
17. $155,400
18. $142,800
19. $132,300
20. $121,800
21. $111,300
22. $100,800
23. $95,550
24. $90,300
25. $86,100
26. $81,900
27. $77,700
28. $74,550
29. $71,400
30. $68,250
31. $65,100
32. $61,950
33. $58,800
34. $55,650
35. $52,500
36. $49,770
37. $47,040
38. $44,520
39. $42,000
40. $39,900
41. $37,800
42. $35,700
43. $33,600
44. $32,550
45. $31,500
46. $30,450
47. $29,400
48. $28,350
49. $27,825
50. $27,300
51. $26,775
52. $26,250
53. $25,725
54. $25,200
55. $24,675
56. $24,150
57. $23,625
58. $23,100
59. $22,575
60. $22,050
61. $21,630
62. $21,210
63. $20,790
64. $20,370
65. $19,950
66. $19,740
67. $19,530
68. $19,320
69. $19,110.
70. $18,900