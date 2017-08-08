Paula Creamer replaces injured Jessica Korda on Solheim Cup team

Paul Creamer will be playing for the seventh time in the Solheim Cup.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Veteran Paula Creamer will replace injured Jessica Korda on the U.S. team at next week's Solheim Cup.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster announced the move Tuesday after Korda withdrew because of a forearm injury.

Korda earned a spot on the team on points. She withdrew from last week's Women's British Open after the first round.

Creamer will be playing for the seventh time in the Solheim Cup, where she has a 14-8-5 record.

The biennial tournament between American and European golfers will be held Aug. 18-20 in West Des Moines, Iowa.