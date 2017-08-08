Tour & News

Jason Kokrak claims PGA Championship long drive competition with 321-yard bomb

GOLF WIRE
2 hours ago
Jason Kokrak won the long drive competition Tuesday at the PGA Championship with a drive of 321 yards.
Twitter.com/PGA

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday the PGA Championship hosted its annual Long Drive Competition among the pros at Quail Hollow.

This year’s competition took place in rainy conditions, so there was very minimal rollout on the fairway. The champ would have to fly it the entire way on Quail Hollow's par-5 10th hole. That man was Jason Kokrak.

Kokrak hit a towering tee shot with a baby draw that flew about 320.5 yards with about one foot of roll out. Call it bounce out in this scenario. The drive came shortly after 10:40 a.m. local time and stood up the rest of the day. For his winning drive, Kokrak claimed a PGA Championship money clip.

The video below shows Kokrak teeing off, but not where his ball lands. Just watch Kokrak smash it and turn away as fans in attendance can say only one thing: Wow.

Final standings:
Jason Kokrak — 321 yards
Tyrrell Hatton — 316 yards
Dustin Johnson — 315 yards
Nicolas Colsaerts — 314 yards
Rory McIlroy — 313 yards
Justin Thomas — 312 yards
Brooks Koepka — 311 yards
James Hahn — 309 yards
Marc Leishman — 305 yards

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN