Jason Kokrak won the long drive competition Tuesday at the PGA Championship with a drive of 321 yards.

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday the PGA Championship hosted its annual Long Drive Competition among the pros at Quail Hollow.

This year’s competition took place in rainy conditions, so there was very minimal rollout on the fairway. The champ would have to fly it the entire way on Quail Hollow's par-5 10th hole. That man was Jason Kokrak.

Kokrak hit a towering tee shot with a baby draw that flew about 320.5 yards with about one foot of roll out. Call it bounce out in this scenario. The drive came shortly after 10:40 a.m. local time and stood up the rest of the day. For his winning drive, Kokrak claimed a PGA Championship money clip.

The video below shows Kokrak teeing off, but not where his ball lands. Just watch Kokrak smash it and turn away as fans in attendance can say only one thing: Wow.

We have a new Long Drive leader: @jaykokrak at 321 yards! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/s3no655dRN — PGA of America (@PGA) August 8, 2017