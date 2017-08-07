Expert picks to win and dark horses for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

A leaderboard is seen during a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Who is your pick to win and dark horse for the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow?

Michael Bamberger: Rory to win, Pat Perez as my dark horse, 11 under as a winning score. I'm not good at this, by the way. Not at all.

Jeff Ritter: I think it'll be a big hitter since the course has been strengthened and it's supposed to rain off and on all week. Maybe this is Fowler's time—he has a title at Quail from the Wachovia/Wells Fargo. I also like Rory, Belgian Bomber Thomas Pieters and dark horse Tony Finau to contend.

Sean Zak: When Hideki Matsuyama goes, he goes about as hard and as fast as anyone. Rory has proven Quail Hollow can be a great ball-strikers playground, but Rory has also proven he isn't exactly running at full speed. Matsuyama is, and I expect him to finish off a great year in majors here, maybe with a win. As for a dark horse, I'll mail it in and choose Webb Simpson, Quail Hollow member.

Alan Shipnuck: I guess I'll take Dustin, just for emphasis. Dark horse: Brian Harman.

A view of the Wanamaker Trophy from the 17th hole at Quail Hollow Club. Getty Images

Josh Sens: Winner: Spieth becomes the youngest man to complete the career Grand Salame. Dark horse: Xander Schauffele, who has been putting together a Rookie of the Year-worthy season.

Joe Passov: Rory puts it all together this week, at a course that always suits him. Dark horse? Well, Quail Hollow is a George Cobb-designed course, redone by Tom Fazio. So is the University of North Carolina's Finley course, where Davis Love made hay. Love also re-did Cobb's Ocean course at Sea Pines on Hilton Head in 2016. The stars might align for Davis Love III this week, twenty years after his PGA Championship win under the rainbow at Winged Foot.