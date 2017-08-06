U.S., European Solheim Cup teams finalized with wildcard picks

Sports Illustrated's Michael Bamberger and Alan Shipnuck join Jessica Marksbury from Trump National Bedminster, where they assess the success of the U.S. Women's Open.

Tour Confidential: Did Donald Trump distract from the U.S. Women's Open?

The Solheim Cup teams are set.

The U.S. and European teams announced their wildcard picks after the Women's British Open on Sunday, giving each team the 12 players they will use for the biennial event later this month.

The majority of the spots based on qualification points and world ranking were finalized after the Women's British Open, and the captain's picks were announced soon after.

Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome and Lizette Salas made the U.S team, and captain Juli Inkster added Austin Ernst and Angel Yin as wildcard picks. Kang, Ernst and Yin will make their Solheim Cup debuts.

Carlota Ciganda, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Karine Icher, Florentyna Parker, Suzann Pettersen and Mel Reid automatically qualified for the European team. Captain Annika Sorenstam added Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom as wildcard picks.

The Solheim Cup is Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa. The U.S. won last year for the first time in three years, yet that matchup was primarily remembered for a putting controversy that took place on the final day.