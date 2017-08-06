Rory McIlroy put up some unbelievable driving numbers at the WGC-Bridgestone

Hideki Matsuyama tied the course record with a nine-under 61 and cruised to a victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

If only everyone could hit driver like Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy awed the golf world with his driving capabilities at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational this week, and for good reason: 52 of his 56 tee balls (non par-3s) traveled farther than 300 yards. (And one that came up short was only 298.)

Of course, he ranked first in driving distance this week, averaging 328.7 yards off the tee—almost 10 yards more than Jason Day, who ranked second at 319.2 yards.

Through the RBC Canadian Open, last week's event, Dustin Johnson leads the Tour in driving distance at 313.9 yards.

But driving stats aren't everything. While McIlroy dominated off the tee in Ohio, Zach Johnson finished 53rd in the same category (296 yards) yet still finished 11 under and in second place, four shots ahead of McIlroy. Johnson, who also tied for third in driving accuracy, ranked second with 21 birdies, and McIlroy had 15.