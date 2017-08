Stephen Curry plays an approach shot to the ninth green during round one of the Ellie Mae Classic at TCP Stonebrae.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is making his pro golf debut at the Web.com tour's 2017 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California. GOLF's Josh Sens is onsite for the event and will be live blogging his entire second round. Follow along below when the action gets started at 5:15 p.m. ET Friday.