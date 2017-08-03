Tour & News

WATCH: Steph Curry hooks opening tee shot into golf-cart cup holder at Ellie Mae Classic

Kevin Cunningham
an hour ago
Curry's first drive of the day ended up in a very unlikely place.
@ESPN_Caddie (Michael Collins)

After much hype and speculation, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry finally made his pro golf debut Thursday at the Web.com tour's Ellie Mae Classic, but alas his first shot in a pro event did not go according to plan.

Starting on the 10th hole at TPC Stonebrae in the San Francisco Bay Area, Curry was surrounded by such large crowds it looked more like a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach than a run-of-the-mill Web.com tournament, as you can see in the video below shot by San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Ron Kroichick. (You can follow Kroichick's updates on Twitter at @ronkroichick.) 

While the two-time NBA champion rarely looks stressed on the basketball court, the extra pressure seems to have gotten to Steph. Curry hooked his first tee shot left into the gallery and, believe it or not, his ball came to rest inside a cup holder in a golf cart.

Still, Curry recovered nicely. His second shot went over the green, and then he nearly chipped in for an all-world par save, settling for a bogey. He went on to par the next two holes before adding a second bogey at the par-4 5th hole. Check out Curry's solid chip below.

