PGA Tour pros react to Stephen Curry's impressive pro golf debut

Kevin Cunningham
Thursday August 3rd, 2017
Stephen Curry looks on after playing a shot on the 12th hole during round one of the Ellie Mae Classic at TCP Stonebrae.
On Thursday, most of the golf world's attention was trained on an unlikely type of athlete: a basketball player. NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors hero Stephen Curry made his pro golf debut at the Web.com tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

Curry made three birdies to go along with five bogeys and one double bogey to shoot a four-over 74. While Curry's round leaves him well off the lead and with low chances to make the cut Friday, it is very impressive nonetheless and beat many people's expectations. Those left impressed included several Tour pros, and they took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Zac Blair retweeted a Curry-related tweet from @NoLayingUp.

Curry tees off for the second round at 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday and will need an even more impressive round to play the weekend.

