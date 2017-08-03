For Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala, there has really only been one downside to three straight berths in the NBA Finals and two championships. Those deep playoff runs wreak havoc on his golf game.

Iguodala is a golf fanatic who organizes his offseason workouts to accommodate his second competitive passion. His handicap in the summer time drops to 12, but he says it "blows up" to 15 during the season when he can't play as often.

"Right now, I'm the lowest I've ever been," Iguodala said. "I'm at a 12.3. I've been between 85 and 89 for two weeks straight. I just hit my ball well and I have that one bad hole that keeps me from 82. I'm feeling really good about my game and the season is right around the corner to ruin it again. I'm going to try to enjoy it while it lasts."

Iguodala is parlaying that interest in golf into a job with Turner Sports covering the PGA Championship next week. Iguodala will be a "special contributor," appearing on camera during the broadcast and providing content on social media during the major championship.