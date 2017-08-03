In case you were wondering what to do with that extra $250,000 you have gathering dust in the bank, now we know where it would be put to good use: buying two-time Masters champion (1937 and 1942) Byron Nelson's official green jacket, which just went up for sale at Green Jacket Auctions.

While the starting bid is $25,000, the site expects the price to exceed $250,000 over the 16-day bidding period.

Nelson is believed to have owned five green jackets over the course of his life, and this particular jacket is believed to be the earliest model still in existence. It was produced for Nelson in 1966, and there are several photos of him wearing the jacket until a replacement was ordered in the 1980s.

Green Jacket Auctions

According to the site, Nelson's jacket is only the fourth Champions green jacket to ever go up for public sale. The last jacket to sell was Horton's Smith's, which claimed a final price of $682,229 four years ago—a record for golf memorabilia.

Augusta National/Getty