Pros offer condolences to David Feherty after death of his son

David Feherty walks the fairways during the first round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

On Tuesday we learned that Golf Channel reporter and TV host David Feherty had lost his son Shey. Feherty broke the heartbreaking news to the world that Shey had died of an overdose Saturday on his 29th birthday. Feherty wrote, "My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on."

Feherty, who himself has battled drug and alcohol addiction in his life, is a beloved figure in the game from his time as a pro to his current work as an on-course reporter and host of his own Golf Channel TV show. As such, golf media and pros took to Twitter to offer Feherty their condolences and support in this trying time.

.@Fehertwit David, Thinking of you and the family. Be strong my friend. Much love The Poulter's — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 2, 2017

Such sad news! I can't even imagine how you must be feeling right now my good friend. Thinking of you! Stay strong @Fehertwit https://t.co/2P99RZbIIU — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 2, 2017

David, so terribly sad to hear this tragic loss. Vivienne, my family & I send our condolences, love and support during this difficult time. — Gary Player (@garyplayer) August 1, 2017

Sorry to hear the sad news from @Fehertwit family loss today. Best wishes to you Guys. — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 1, 2017

Praying for @Fehertwit and his family for the tragic loss . — Ken Duke (@DukePGA) August 1, 2017

I say again. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle of which you know nothing. Be nice, be compassionate ,because we never know. Peace Shey. — Peter Kostis (@peterjkostis) August 1, 2017

Sad to hear. Thoughts and prayers with you and the family David — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) August 1, 2017

I am so sorry to hear this horrible news... you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. — Paula Creamer (@ThePCreamer) August 1, 2017

So sorry to hear of your tragic loss Fehert. Thinking of you and your family. — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 1, 2017

@Fehertwit My sincere condolences to the Feherty family, prayers and thoughts go out to you during this tragic time. — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) August 2, 2017

Justine and I send our deepest condolences to you David. We are so sorry to hear about your son. Prayers are with you and your family. — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 2, 2017

Prayers for you and your family. No family deserves to go through losing a child — Tommy Gainey (@TwoGlovesGolf) August 1, 2017

Keeping your family in my prayers ❤️ absolutely heartbreaking. — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) August 1, 2017

David, I am so sorry. God bless you and your family. — Damon Hack (@damonhackGC) August 1, 2017

Our deepest condolences go out to the Feherty family. pic.twitter.com/UtLn9WaXui — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 1, 2017