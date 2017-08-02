Tour & News

Pros offer condolences to David Feherty after death of his son

GOLF WIRE
Wednesday August 2nd, 2017
David Feherty walks the fairways during the first round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Getty Images

On Tuesday we learned that Golf Channel reporter and TV host David Feherty had lost his son Shey. Feherty broke the heartbreaking news to the world that Shey had died of an overdose Saturday on his 29th birthday. Feherty wrote, "My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on."

Feherty, who himself has battled drug and alcohol addiction in his life, is a beloved figure in the game from his time as a pro to his current work as an on-course reporter and host of his own Golf Channel TV show. As such, golf media and pros took to Twitter to offer Feherty their condolences and support in this trying time.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN