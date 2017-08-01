McIlroy, Spieth and Day headline groupings for WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

an hour ago
4:22 | Tour & News
Confidential: Why did Rory McIlroy and J.P. Fitzgerald split up?
GOLF.com's Josh Berhow and Sean Zak join Jessica Marksbury to break down the report of Rory McIlroy parting ways with his longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald.
The World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational will feature a star-studded field with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and last year’s winner Dustin Johnson, just to name a few.
Spieth, McIlroy and Jason Day are grouped together for the first two rounds. They are scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m. (ET) on Thursday. Fowler will tee off at 9:20 a.m. alongside Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar.
Watch the WGC-Bridgestone live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour
What: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Where: Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
When: Thursday-Sunday
Purse: $9.75 million ($1.66 winner's share)
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (six under)
TV SCHEDULE (ET)
Thursday: 1:30–6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 1:30–6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12–1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2–6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 12–1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2–6 p.m. (CBS)
ROUND ONE TEE TIMES (ET)
1st tee
7:30 a.m. – Kyle Stanley, Bernd Wiesberger (8:30 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
7:40 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari, Shaun Norris (8:40 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
7:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Hend (8:50 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
8:00 a.m. – Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez, Sam Brazel (9:00 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
8:10 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Brendan Grace, Renato Paratore (9:10 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
8:20 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Andres Romero, Chris Wood (9:20 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
8:30 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Hideto Tanihara (9:30 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
8:40 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, J.B. Holmes, Thorbjørn Olesen (7:30 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
8:50 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Paul Casey (7:40 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
9:00 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Harold Varner III (7:50 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
9:10 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott (8:00 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
9:20 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar (8:10 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
9:30 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tommy Fleetwood (8:20 a.m., 10th tee Friday)
10th tee
7:30 a.m. – Brendan Steele, Russell Knox, Lee Westwood (8:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
7:40 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Ross Fisher, Jeunghun Wang (8:40 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
7:50 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson (8:50 a.m., 1st tee Friday
8:00 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (9:00 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:10 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day (9:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:20 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama (9:20 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:30 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters, Alex Noren (9:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Paul Lawrie (7:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:50 a.m. – Rod Pampling, Patrick Reed, Fabrizio Zanotti (7:40 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:00 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick (7:50 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:10 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Bill Haas, Satoshi Kodaira (8:00 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:20 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Marc Leishman, Thongchai Jaidee (8:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:30 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Mackenzie Hughes, Andy Sullivan (8:20 a.m., 1st tee Friday)