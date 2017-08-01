GOLF.com's Josh Berhow and Sean Zak join Jessica Marksbury to break down the report of Rory McIlroy parting ways with his longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald.

When we see Rory McIlroy tee it up at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, we're prepared to not see his longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, who McIlroy reportedly fired. So, who will we see?

According to the Telegraph, McIlroy's longtime friend Harry Diamond will tout the bag both this week and next week at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. This is not the first time Diamond will have caddied for McIlroy. Diamond was on the bag as early as the 2005 Irish Open, and as recently as October, 2014 (when McIlroy was the no. 1 player in the world) at the Dunhill Links Championship.

Diamond and McIlroy are picture here during the Dunhill Links Championship in 2014. Getty Images // David Cannon

As for now, he's a temporary fill in for the Fitzgerald void, though bookmakers project Diamond as the favorite to continue caddying for McIlroy even after these next two events. McIlroy will speak to the public Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the WGC-Bridgestone.

Also within the Telegraph report was a discussion about McIlroy's most recent event, the British Open, where a Sunday double bogey on the 10th hole may have come from him being mis-clubbed on the tee.