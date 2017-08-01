The 2017 PGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, and it will be the last PGA before the event's century mark in 2018 when the 100th PGA is held at Bellerive Country Club.

As for the 99th PGA, it's the first major hosted by Quail Hollow in its history. In the years that follow, the final major of the year will be returning to past major championship courses with regularity. Most of them, you’ll find, will take place either on the east coast or west coast.

Here are all the confirmed future host courses of the PGA Championship:

2017: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

2018: Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO

2019: Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, NY

2020: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

2021: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, SC

2022: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

2023: Oak Hill Country Club (East Course), Pittsford, NY