David Feherty's oldest son, Shey, dies from overdose on 29th birthday

Shey William Feherty, the oldest son of Golf Channel personality David Feherty, died from an overdose last Saturday, which was his 29th birthday, according to a tweet from his father.

Shey was the oldest of David's two sons from his marriage to his first wife, Caroline DeWit. David also has three other children with his current wife, Anita.

It is unknown what Shey overdosed on. David Feherty, 58, long battled drug and alcohol addiction and has been vocal about his struggles.

NBC Sports Group, which owns Golf Channel, released this statement:

"Our deepest condolences go out to David Feherty and his family on the passing of his oldest son, Shey. Family means everything to David, and his Golf Channel, NBC Sports and extended television family send their love and support at this difficult time."

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

The Restland Abbey Chapel in Dallas, Texas, published an obituary that reads in part:

"His beautiful blue eyes could captivate a room, but they could not stare down the enemy that lurked in the shadows and prevent it from reaching out to grab him in his darkest time. Shey, fought hard to win his battles with drug addiction and mental illness, but in the end the monsters won. The worry we felt watching Shey's struggle with his addiction has now been replaced by a feeling of loss so deep, knowing we will never see his smiling face or beautiful eyes again."

A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Restland Abbey Chapel.