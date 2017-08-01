Spieth, McIlroy are betting favorites to win PGA Championship

GOLF.com's Josh Berhow and Sean Zak join Jessica Marksbury to break down the report of Rory McIlroy parting ways with his longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald.

The PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, is right around the corner and the odds to win are in. Newly crowned British Open champion Jordan Spieth is favored at 7/1, and for Spieth, a PGA Championship win means the completion of the Career Grand Slam. No pressure.

Tied with Spieth at 7/1 is Rory McIlroy, who tied for fourth at Royal Birkdale but fired his caddie the week after. McIlroy has two PGA Championship wins already, one in 2012 and the other in 2014, and he's also won twice at Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Behind Spieth and McIlroy is Dustin Johnson at 9/1, Rickie Fowler at 15/1 and Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Hideki Matsuyama at 20/1. British Open runner-up Matt Kuchar is still on the hunt for first major win and sits at 40/1. Last year's PGA champion Jimmy Walker is 100/1 to repeat.

The Quail Hollow Club is in Charlotte, N.C., and the tournament is Aug. 10-13. Here are the odds for the top players, courtesy of GolfOdds.com:

Jordan Spieth 7/1

Rory McIlroy 7/1

Dustin Johnson 9/1

Rickie Fowler 15/1

Jason Day 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Brooks Koepka 25/1

Justin Rose 25/1

Henrik Stenson 25/1

Sergio Garcia 25/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Justin Thomas 30/1

Phil Mickelson 40/1

Matt Kuchar 40/1

Tommy Fleetwood 40/1

Paul Casey 50/1

Alex Noren 50/1

Branden Grace 50/1

Thomas Pieters 50/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Patrick Reed 60/1

Bubba Watson 60/1

Daniel Berger 60/1

Charley Hoffman 60/1

Louis Oosthuizen 60/1

Ian Poulter 80/1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1

Charl Schwartzel 80/1

Zach Johnson 80/1

Jason Dufner 80/1

Kevin Kisner 80/1

Brandt Snedeker 80/1

Kevin Chappell 80/1

Jimmy Walker 100/1

Lee Westwood 100/1

J.B. Holmes 100/1

Brian Harman 100/1

Shane Lowry 100/1

Francesco Molinari 100/1