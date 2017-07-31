Report: Rory McIlroy fires longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald

Another one of golf's most well-known player/caddie duos is splitting up.

According to a report from Reuters, Rory McIlroy has fired longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald and will have a new looper on his bag for this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Reuters cited a source familiar with the situation. McIlroy's management team has yet to make any announcement and has not immediately responded to GOLF.com's request for comment.

Fitzgerald and McIlroy have been together for nine years and for all of McIlroy's four major championships, including his ascent to No. 1 in the world in 2012. Fitzgerald was thrust into the spotlight at the British Open last week. McIlroy bogeyed five of his first six holes in his opening round but rebounded to shoot 71. He praised Fitzgerald for helping him turn the tide, as McIlroy finished tied for fourth.

The 28-year-old hasn't won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship but is considered a heavy favorite for next week's PGA at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. He's won on the course twice already for the Wells Fargo Championship, most recently in 2015 when he shot a course-record 61 in the third round and won by seven.

This news comes just one month after Phil Mickelson and Jim "Bones" Mackay announced their mutual split after 25 years together.