Here are all of the prop bets for Steph Curry's pro golf debut this week

Steph Curry tees off at Pebble Beach. Curry carries a 2 handicap and will make his professional golf debut this week on the Web.com Tour.

Steph Curry makes his professional golf debut this week at the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour, and thanks to the Internet, there are already odds and prop bets available for his performance.

Curry is a sponsor’s exemption for the event, a decision which came under some controversy when it was announced. Curry, who nurses a 2 handicap, will get at least 36 holes in at TPC Stonebrae in northern California. Thanks to European online sports book Bookmaker.eu, there are all kinds of prop bets surrounding Curry's week.

Will Curry make the cut?

Yes: +900

No: -2500

Curry’s highest score for any round:

Over 79.5: -130

Under 79.5: +100

Curry’s lowest score for any round:

Over 76.5: -115

Under 76.5: -115

Curry’s highest score on any hole:

Over 7: -115

Under 7: -115

Lowest score on any hole:

Over 3: +100

Under 3: -130

How many birdies will Curry card?

Over 2.5: -115

Under 2.5: -115

How many bogeys or worse will Curry card?

Over 8.5: -115

Under 8.5: -115