Here are all of the prop bets for Steph Curry's pro golf debut this week

an hour ago
Deanne Fitzmaurice
Steph Curry makes his professional golf debut this week at the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour, and thanks to the Internet, there are already odds and prop bets available for his performance.
Curry is a sponsor’s exemption for the event, a decision which came under some controversy when it was announced. Curry, who nurses a 2 handicap, will get at least 36 holes in at TPC Stonebrae in northern California. Thanks to European online sports book Bookmaker.eu, there are all kinds of prop bets surrounding Curry's week.
Will Curry make the cut?
Yes: +900
No: -2500
Curry’s highest score for any round:
Over 79.5: -130
Under 79.5: +100
Curry’s lowest score for any round:
Over 76.5: -115
Under 76.5: -115
Curry’s highest score on any hole:
Over 7: -115
Under 7: -115
Lowest score on any hole:
Over 3: +100
Under 3: -130
How many birdies will Curry card?
Over 2.5: -115
Under 2.5: -115
How many bogeys or worse will Curry card?
Over 8.5: -115
Under 8.5: -115