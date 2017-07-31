Hoffman used a 'so generous' ruling to avoid a brutal lie and got ridiculed by Chappell

Monday July 31st, 2017
Jhonattan Vegas successfully defends RBC Canadian Open title
Jhonattan Vegas took down Charley Hoffman in a playoff to repeat as champion.
Charley Hoffman was in contention for his fifth career PGA Tour title this weekend when he found a tricky, fried egg lie in a greenside bunker on the par-3 12th hole at Glen Abbey Golf Club.
In a situation where his ball would be well below his feet, Hoffman dug his heels into the bunker and, to his delight, found a concrete lining. Since the concrete allegedly interfered with his stance, Hoffman was allowed to take relief from the spot and take a drop, creating a much better stance, and lie, for his next shot.
Even though he splashed his ball and was unable to reach the green, Hoffman, who lost in a playoff to Jhonattan Vegas, avoided the terrible lie by using the rules to his advantage. His playing partner, Kevin Chappell, weighed in with a little NSFW commentary of his own. Check it out in the video below.
Thanks for the support and all the comments. For the record I had no problem with Charlie's drop, I just had to give him a hard time. #RBC— Kevin Chappell (@Kevin_Chappell) July 30, 2017
NEVER seen this@hoffman_charley buried in the bunker--gets relief from a concrete liner in the bunker.@Kevin_Chappell not liking it: pic.twitter.com/apryOt87IL— Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) July 30, 2017