Trump golf empire suffers another setback in Scotland

Donald Trump's Scottish golf empire is facing roadblocks from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Scottish National Heritage, a conservation agency, according to a report by Mother Jones.

Both organizations claim they will object to Trump's plans to build a second course in Aberdeen, where Trump International Golf Links opened in 2012 to generally positive reviews, because the plans for the new course do not adequately address guidelines on sewage, environmental protection and groundwater conservation.

According to Mother Jones, Trump's original development plan included "two world-class golf courses, a luxury hotel with hundreds of rooms, and 1,450 homes"—all told, an investment of over $1 billion.

In the years since, the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 slowed things down, and Trump's relationship with the locals cooled, as he attempted to buy land from the development's neighbors and engaged in a high-profile lawsuit over the construction of a wind farm, which he lost.

Mother Jones also reports that Trump attempted to revise his original plans last year, proposing to build 850 homes and 1,900 timeshare units before he began construction on the second golf course, but the local planning board rejected the amended idea. In addition to adhering to the original plan, the local authorities expect Trump to build affordable housing units, a school and fund infrastructure improvement costs.