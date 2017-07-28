Two players fail to break 90 on brutal day at Senior British Open

British weather takes no prisoners: two golfers at the Senior British Open in Wales shot 94 and 96 respectively in the second round, Golf Channel reports. Day 2 at the tournament was rough on Stephen Creed and Mike Heinen, who are at the bottom of the leaderboard after signing for their scorecards.

But they weren't the only players who struggled today. With 20-25 mph winds and heavy rain, conditions were brutal at Royal Porthcawl. Entering the afternoon, most scores were in the high-70s and 80s. John Daly, for example, shot 80 and is nine over for the tournament. Entering the afternoon, Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman shared the clubhouse lead at +1 overall.