Tour & News

Players will have walk-up music at this weekend's Web.com event...but they have to earn it

GOLF WIRE
Thursday July 27th, 2017
Scott Langley is hoping to hear his selected walk-up song at the Web.com's Digital Ally Open this week.
Andy Lyons/Getty

The Web.com's Digital Ally Open in Overland Park, Kansas, is adding a bit of intrigue to the 17th hole this week, a par 3.

According to a picture of the player registration form posted by Scott Langley on Twitter, players have been asked to select a first and second choice for a "walk-up" song, which will play as they approach the 17th green. 

The catch? In order to hear your song of choice, you have to be the closest to the pin in your group. If your song selection is deemed inappropriate by the tournament committee, one will be selected for you.

Needless to say, Langley's post elicited some interesting song suggestions from his fellow pros:

Twitter: @Scott_Langley
Twitter: @Scott_Langley
Twitter: @Scott_Langley
Twitter: @Scott_Langley
Twitter: @Scott_Langley

But the eventual winner was courtesy of Langley's two-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

Here's hoping those Kansas fans will be treated to the sweet sounds of Dwayne Johnson, Scott!

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN