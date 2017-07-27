Scott Langley is hoping to hear his selected walk-up song at the Web.com's Digital Ally Open this week.

The Web.com's Digital Ally Open in Overland Park, Kansas, is adding a bit of intrigue to the 17th hole this week, a par 3.

According to a picture of the player registration form posted by Scott Langley on Twitter, players have been asked to select a first and second choice for a "walk-up" song, which will play as they approach the 17th green.

Taking suggestions for my walk up song for 17th hole this week in KC. Give me some good sounds! pic.twitter.com/qJUnCoVAZZ — Scott Langley (@Scott_Langley) July 26, 2017

The catch? In order to hear your song of choice, you have to be the closest to the pin in your group. If your song selection is deemed inappropriate by the tournament committee, one will be selected for you.

Needless to say, Langley's post elicited some interesting song suggestions from his fellow pros:

Twitter: @Scott_Langley

Twitter: @Scott_Langley

Twitter: @Scott_Langley

Twitter: @Scott_Langley

Twitter: @Scott_Langley

But the eventual winner was courtesy of Langley's two-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

Results are in. Shoutout to my daughter Kennedy for the 1st and @kkraft11 for the 2nd pic.twitter.com/e2QRbtUL3u — Scott Langley (@Scott_Langley) July 26, 2017

Here's hoping those Kansas fans will be treated to the sweet sounds of Dwayne Johnson, Scott!