He hasn't won a major championship in almost ten years, but Tiger Woods remains one of the richest athletes in the world.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 17 years since Tiger Woods hit what many believe is the greatest shot of his career at the 2000 Canadian Open.

Seems like yesterday, doesn't it? Tiger's tee shot found the fairway bunker at Glen Abbey on the 72nd hole, the par-5 18th. He then faced an approach shot of over 215 yards that required a full carry over water.

His weapon of choice? A 6-iron. And because this was Tiger Woods in 2000, of course he striped it, ending up just over the green in the back fringe. He then converted an easy up and down for birdie and sailed to victory.

This week, PGA Tour player Harold Varner III decided to give the shot a try. How did he do? Watch the video below to find out: