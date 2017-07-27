Kuchar on losing Open in front of his kids: 'It's saddening'

Matt Kuchar revealed how he felt as a father after losing the British Open with his kids looking on -- and how he explained the defeat to them later. "Was difficult on me to see the kids in tears knowing their dad didn’t win," he said ahead of the RBC Canadian Open. "When your kids are young, they look up to you like you’re Superman. Kind of you’re their hero. You’re the one to protect them and save them and to do great things. And when it doesn’t work out and you aren’t the hero holding the trophy, it’s saddening, as well. I saw the look in their eyes, and I wanted to be that guy. So I was a little bit broken myself that I wasn’t that guy.”

Despite his disappointment, Kuchar it offers a lesson in humility for his sons. "I had to tell them, I said, listen, you do your best. You play your best, you try on every shot, and sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. You have to learn that these things happen," he said.

Kuchar's sons, Cameron and Carson, flew to Royal Birkdale with Kuchar's wife, Sybi, to surprise Matt on the 18th hole after the final round.