Matt Kuchar fights dizzy spells in Canadian Open

Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the 16th tee during round one of the RBC Canadian Open.

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) -- Matt Kuchar fought dizzy spells in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, four days after finishing second behind Jordan Spieth in the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

"I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit of dizzy and I feel weak," Kuchar said. "I don't know where it came from. I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully, it's just something that passes real quick. ... I shook it off the couple times it

The 39-year-old American became dizzy marking a ball and sought medical attention during the morning round at Glen Abbey. After playing the first 11 holes in 4 under, he made a double bogey on the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-4 eighth en route to a 1-under 71.

Kuchar was six strokes behind leaders Kevin Chappell, Matt Every, Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy and Ollie Schniederjans in the round that was suspended because of darkness after afternoon play was interrupted for nearly two hours by lightning and

"He had been over to mark a putt after he missed it and got a little light-headed," said playing partner Bubba Watson, a stroke back after a 66.

Kuchar has an endorsement deal with tournament sponsor RBC.

On Sunday in England, he finished three strokes behind Spieth. Kuchar had a one-stroke lead with five holes to play before Spieth rallied and pulled away with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch.