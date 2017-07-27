New CBS documentary will focus on Tiger Woods's PGA Tour debut

16-year-old Tiger Woods at his PGA Tour debut at the 1992 L.A. Open.

CBS Sports Network has announced a new four-part documentary series called "Four Sides of the Story," focused on memorable sports moments.

The docuseries will give an in-depth view of Tiger Woods's debut at the Nissan Los Angeles Open in 1992, his first PGA Tour tournament. (Woods missed the 36-hole cut.) The episode will be called "Debut of a Tiger," and will feature Bob Friend, Nissan Los Angeles Open director Greg McLaughlin, sportscaster Jim Hill and Woods's high school coach and teammates.

The other episodes will focus on Villanova's buzzer beater 2016 NCAA Tournament title game called "One Stunning Moment," the role and evolution of kickers in football called "The Kicker," and an episode on the 2016 Army/Navy game, which has yet to be titled.

The first episode, "One Stunning Moment," will premiere Monday, July 31 at 7pm (ET). Each episode is expected to run for 30 minutes.