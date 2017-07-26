Pro golfer Jarrod Lyle in Australian hospital with suspected cancer relapse

Jarrod Lyle plays a shot from the fairway during the Pro-Am ahead of the 2015 Australian Masters at Huntingdale Golf Course.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Jarrod Lyle is in a hospital with what his family suspects is a recurrence of the cancer he has twice overcome.

Golf Australia issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the Lyle family, saying the 35-year-old golfer was in Royal Melbourne Hospital for what doctors suspect will be a third fight against leukemia. He beat the leukemia in 1998 and in 2012.

"A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results and Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist," the family statement said. "He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.

"At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis."

Lyle was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at age 17 and was declared in remission two years later. After playing on the Australasian, Nationwide and PGA Tours, Lyle had a relapse in 2012 - not long starting the year with a fourth-place finish at the Northern Trust Open in Los Angeles and after the birth of his first child - and again underwent life-saving treatment.

He returned to the United States in 2015 to use his medical exemption in an attempt to win back his PGA Tour card but missed out and returned to Australia to live in 2016.