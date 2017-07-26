Anyone who watched Jordan Spieth's tee shot and ensuing unplayable lie drop on the 13th hole at Royal Birkdale is familiar with the madness that ensued.

After Spieth found his ball, the decision-making process began. Even after blowing his 3-shot 54-hole lead, Spieth’s calm demeanor impressed Greller.

"Being in the situation. For him to have the thought process to think 'Is that range in play or out of play,' you would assume it’s just out of bounds," Greller said on SXM PGA Tour Radio. "He asked the question and found it in play, so he knew he could go back as far as he wanted …The reason it took so long was it was a tricky ruling. We weren't getting the number or the line -- it was making sure we were getting the ruling right."

Spieth took his drop about 240 yards from the hole, squarely on the Royal Birkdale driving range. He hit his approach short of the green, pitched on and made his putt for bogey. That left him one shot behind Matt Kuchar -- a deficit he quickly erased with his five-under finish over the final five holes.

"The cool part in all this was how slowly everything moved from a mental standpoint," Greller continued. "There wasn’t a sense of panic, or 'It's over.'"

Check out Greller's full explanation below.