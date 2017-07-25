Report: Tom Brady gains membership to The Country Club after two-year wait

Two years ago, New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen applied for a membership at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Their application process was halted because of Brady and Bundchen's fame. The exclusive club and its members were not fans of what their fame would attract to the ultra private club. Fast forward two years later and they are now official members of the club, The Boston Globe reported.

The club's 4th hole basically sits in Brady's backyard. Despite the proximity, The Country Club and its members were hesitant to admit Brady because of his and Bundchen's superstar status. They even suggested that they reapply after Brady's playing career ended.

The club and its members seemed to have a change of heart because the Globe reports now that Brady is now a member and has been seen playing golf there within the past few weeks. According to the Globe, to gain membership "TCC applicants typically must be sponsored by two current club members and provide the admissions committee with testimonials from seven other people with whom the applicant has a personal relationship. Applicants also must attend a cocktail reception at the club with members of the admissions committee." The Globe could not confirm if Brady went through this process.

Founded in 1882, The Country Club is the oldest country club in the country. It is also holds a special place in the golf world, being one of the five charter clubs that founded the USGA in 1894. Since then, it has held many tournaments, including three U.S. Opens and a Ryder Cup. It's history and lengthy resume has made it one of the best golf courses in America.