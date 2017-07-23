Tour & News

Twitter reacts to Jordan Spieth's insane 13th hole saga at the British Open

Sunday July 23rd, 2017
Jordan Spieth with Rules Officials on the 13th hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship.
Golf Twitter went crazy as Jordan Spieth took a wild half hour to play the 13th hole at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. With rules officials and fans in tow, Spieth trekked across the course and took an unplayable lie from the driving range. He managed to salvage a bogey on the hole before following it up with a birdie on 14 and eagle on 15 to reclaim the lead from Matt Kuchar. 

