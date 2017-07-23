Twitter reacts to Jordan Spieth's insane 13th hole saga at the British Open

Jordan Spieth with Rules Officials on the 13th hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship.

Golf Twitter went crazy as Jordan Spieth took a wild half hour to play the 13th hole at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. With rules officials and fans in tow, Spieth trekked across the course and took an unplayable lie from the driving range. He managed to salvage a bogey on the hole before following it up with a birdie on 14 and eagle on 15 to reclaim the lead from Matt Kuchar.

Jordan Spieth is a savage — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) July 23, 2017

Wow! What a wild back nine! Is @JordanSpieth something else? — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017

Now. We. Go. — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017

Meanwhile at the Open we have pictures of Jordan Spieth looking for his ball... pic.twitter.com/YHjVY3wh3J — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth is gonna play this one...from the driving range? pic.twitter.com/9ndu37Xqnc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 23, 2017

Live look at Jordan Spieth. pic.twitter.com/QViccg546w — T.J. Auclair (@tjauclair) July 23, 2017

This is utterly outrageous on so many levels. God damn if I don't love #TheOpen. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 23, 2017