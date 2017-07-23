'Go get that!': Spieth explains why he asked caddie to retrieve ball after eagle putt

Jordan Spieth captured the claret jug in epic fashion Sunday at Royal Birkdale, for his third major and third leg of the career grand slam.

Jordan Spieth's rollercoaster final round at the British Open was packed with memorable moments, including a wild, half-hour adventure on the 13th hole. But another moment also stood out: After draining a putt for eagle on the 15th hole, Spieth pointed to the ball and shouted "Go get that!" to his caddie Michael Greller.

Was it a rude gesture or an in-the-moment celebration? In his press conference after the win, Spieth said that his adrenaline-fueled outburst was pure theatrics.

"It was kind of like an old-school movie," he said, "when the caddies used to get it out of the hole when guys holed a chip. When you're here, the TVs are always playing old Open Championships, and especially at that venue. I don't know, I saw it, and for whatever reason, I didn't really know what I was doing at that point. I looked over at Michael and he was in shock, too, and I just said, 'Pick that ball up out of the hole.' And he didn't really know what I was saying at first."

Greller didn't seem bothered. "I happily went and got it," he said later.