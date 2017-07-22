We knew it was only a matter of time. It didn't take long for Johnny Miller to weigh in on Branden Grace's record-breaking score of 62 at Royal Birkdale today. Predictably, he thought that Grace's achievement didn't quite live up to his 63 at Oakmont in 1973, mostly because of how easy the course played. At first, though, Miller was very impressed with the South African. "He did it with his ball striking. He had to go through the gauntlet. Those putts that he made were really strong and he drove the ball terrifically. He made the course really easy," he said. "It was set up really, really easy today folks, but it was still a heck of a round."

Back in June, Miller also had a few thoughts about Justin Thomas's 63 at the U.S. Open. "Erin Hills isn't exactly Oakmont," he said at the time. "It looks like a PGA Tour event course setup."

Miller might have good reason to be agitated by Grace's new record. Golf memorabilia company Green Jacket Auctions wrote on Twitter that souvenirs from Miller's 1973 round likely lost up to 30% of their value in the wake of Grace's triumph.

Johnny Miller has long held the record for the lowest score in a men's major championship. Getty Images

Plenty of players had their own opinions about the historic serendipity of Johnny Miller calling the round that would break his cherished record:

Unreal 62 by Gracie with Johnny Miller on the call. Perfect. #theopen — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 22, 2017

Wish everyone would just appreciate the great round by grace instead of hating on Johnny... so overplayed it's crazy — Zac Blair (@z_blair) July 22, 2017

Johnny Miller about to go full Buffalo Wild Wings commercial on @BrandenGrace on 18. If you've seen the commercial, you get it #62watch — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017