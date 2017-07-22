British Open 2017 tee times, pairings for Sunday's final round

The staff of Sports Illustrated and GOLF.com test their Open Championship trivia skills. How many can you get right?

Branden Grace made history Saturday in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship, becoming the first player to shoot 62 in a major championship. But at the end of the day, Jordan Spieth stood tall on top of the leaderboard again at -11, three shots ahead of Matt Kuchar. Spieth will attempt to capture his third career major Sunday at Royal Birkdale.

The round begins with Danny Willett at 2:55 a.m. ET, while Spieth and Kuchar set out for their final rounds at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can find full tee times and pairings for Sunday's round below.

What: British Open

Where: Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

When: Thursday-Sunday

Purse: $10.25 million ($1.845 winner's share)

Defending champion: Henrik Stenson (20 under, 264)

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Sunday: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC)

FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES (ET)

2:55 a.m. -- Danny Willett

3:05 a.m. -- Sung-Hoon Kang, Aaron Baddeley

3:15 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Sean O'Hair

3:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner

3:35 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Charl Schwartzel

3:45 a.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Web Simpson

3:55 a.m. -- Kent Bulle, Laurie Canter

4:05 a.m. -- Soren Kjeldsen, J.B. Holmes

4:15 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker

4:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

4:40 a.m. -- James Hahn, Joe Dean

4:50 a.m. -- Toby Tree, Andy Sullivan

5:00 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Younghan Song

5:10 a.m. -- Jutin Rose, Gary Woodland

5:20 a.m. -- Yikeun Chang, Adam Scott

5:30 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Andrew Dodt

5:40 a.m. -- K.T. Kim, Peter Uihlein

5:50 a.m. -- Alfie Plant (a), Brandon Stone

6:00 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson

6:10 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson

6:25 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Haotong Li

6:35 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Kevin Na

6:45 a.m. -- Chris Wood, Thongchai Jaidee

6:55 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, David Drysdale

7:05 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

7:15 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Joost Luiten

7:25 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:35 a.m. -- Andrew Johnston, Paul Casey

7:45 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Jason Dufner

7:55 a.m. -- Jason Day, Scott Hend

8:10 a.m. -- Shaun Norris, Richard Bland

8:20 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler

8:30 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay

8:40 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher

8:50 a.m. -- Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Chan Kim

9:00 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson

9:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace

9:20 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Austin Connelly

9:30 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth