Just a few days before turning 24 years old, Jordan Spieth is trying to win the third leg of his career grand slam.

Jordan Spieth will sleep Saturday night with a three-shot lead at the Royal Birkdale British Open and will wake up on Sunday with a chance to continue his comparatively historic young career. With only Matt Kuchar within five strokes, Spieth will have as good a chance as ever to win a major.

Below is a list of all that Spieth can accomplish with a victory Sunday:

1. Having already claimed the 2015 Masters and 2015 U.S. Open, Spieth can win the third leg of the career grand slam. Only 18 players have won three of golf’s grand slam of majors in their career. Of those 18, only Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are considered active players.

2. Still a few days shy of his 24th birthday, Spieth would join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of the grand slam before turning 24. Tiger Woods did not win his third major until he was 24 years and six months old.

3. A win at Birkdale would be Spieth’s 11th career PGA Tour victory. Noteworthy players with 10 or less: Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Nick Faldo, Bubba Watson.

4. Combining those last two (total wins and major wins), Spieth’s accomplishments single him out, according to Golf Channel’s Justin Ray.

With a win tomorrow, Jordan Spieth would become 1st player in golf history with 10 PGA Tour wins including 3 majors before age 24. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 22, 2017

That being said, at Spieth’s current age, Tiger Woods had amassed 15 career PGA Tour wins. Jack Nicklaus had won eight times on Tour by that age.

5. A win (and even a second-place finish) would vault Spieth ahead of Hideki Matsuyama (pending his finish Sunday, as well) in the world golf ranking. Entering the week, Spieth was just a few decimal points behind Matsuyama. It would also help put a dent in the sizable lead Dustin Johnson owns as world no. 1.

6. A win would also mean that Spieth will have led or co-led after 14 major rounds since the start of 2015. No other player has more than seven in that span.

7. With 199 strokes total after three rounds, a 65 from Spieth on Sunday would tie him with Henrik Stenson (2016) for the fewest total strokes over four rounds in a British Open.​

Henrik Stenson's total strokes record of 264 set last year is in danger. Getty Images // David Cannon

8. If Spieth shoots under par Sunday, win or lose he will be the first player to shoot in the 60s in every round of a British Open at Royal Birkdale. It would also be the first time in his career he would have shot in the 60s in every round of a major.

9. If he is to win, Spieth will also tie Louis Oosthuizen (2010) for the lowest first round shot by a champion (65).

10. With a win, Spieth will be the sixth player to go wire-to-wire for a victory at the British Open, and the first since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

11. With a 67 Sunday, Spieth would tie Lee Trevino (1971) for the best score at a Royal Birkdale British Open in relation to par (-14).