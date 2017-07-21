Every evening of the 2017 Open Championship, we will poll GOLF.com editors and writers for their thoughts on a specific question. Today's query is below.

Look at that leaderboard! Sure, Jordan Spieth is the top story to watch this weekend, but a number of other storylines will follow. Which one are you most excited to watch play out this weekend?

Marika Washchyshyn: Allow me to be the first to share the novel idea that if Spieth pulls it off, SpiethSlam watch is back on schedule. Instead, I’m rooting for one of golf’s biggest villains this weekend. I (and, I think, the entire country of England) would love to see Ian Poulter holler and fist pump his way up the leaderboard to become the first English Champion Golfer of the Year since Sir Nick Faldo 25 years ago.

Sean Zak: Yes, forget the Golden Child. I’m most interested in 41-year-old Ian Poulter. The guy is playing some of the best golf of his life. You can make a very good argument that he's had the worst weather draw of any of the leaders (out early on Thursday, middle of the pack Friday) and all he's done with that tough draw is make two bogeys, tied for the best in the field. Spieth's magic has been the story thus far, but I think Poulter is ready to show us some magic of his own this weekend.

Ian Poulter is chasing down his first major championship at the ripe age of 41. Getty Images // Warren Little

Jess Marksbury: Am I the only one who wouldn't mind seeing Matt Kuchar shed the Best Player to Never Win a Major mantle? If he starts putting like Jordan and Rory this weekend, it could happen!

Jeff Ritter: Spieth is the guy, and Koepka going back-to-back would also be massive. Also, I knew nothing about him before this week, but say this for Richard Bland: if he wins, he'll be the first golfer in history whose name doubles as a description for how fans feel about his victory. A lot of chances to make history this weekend.

Alan Shipnuck: People, the only story that matters is Jordan Spieth's march on history. If he wins this he's three quarters of the way to the Grand Slam at age 23 and back on a pace that compares to Tiger and Jack. And if Spieth prevails he will be on the verge of eclipsing Rory McIlroy as the most important player of the post-Woods era.

David Denunzio: Mother Nature picks her favorites at the Open. If she continues to misbehave and make par a good number, it'll be the two hottest putters--Spieth and Poulter--who prevail. If she eases up, Rory has already proven he can make birdies in bunches (wrap-around 63 between Thursday's back nine and Friday's front).

Michael Bamberger: As an American writing for an American website, etc., there is, as Shipnuck notes, only one meaningful story: Spieth. Or Kuchar. Or Poulter. Or the greatness of this championship. But especially Spieth.

Alan Bastable: A couple of my colleagues already nailed it. Poults! Poults! Poults! This weekend I want to see his putts keep dropping, his eyeballs keep popping and, god willing, his Union Jack slacks flapping in the breeze.