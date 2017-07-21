Justin Thomas struggles to a 9 on the par-4 sixth hole at Royal Birkdale

Today is not Justin Thomas's day: a series of miscalculated swings on the sixth hole helped put him nine over for the day and six over overall, well above the cut line. The unfolding disaster was not easy to watch.

Yesterday Thomas shot 67, putting him within two shots of the lead. But that momentum quickly evaporated on the windy, rainy hills of Royal Birkdale on Friday, with a double bogey on the first and a bogey on the second. The real carnage began on the sixth. His second shot wound up buried deep in the marram grass. Three attempts to dislodge it were largely unsuccessful leading to a drop and a nine for the hole.