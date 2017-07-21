During the second round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Charl Schwartzel's ball landed in some high grass on the 15th hole. It also happened to land right near the 15th hole sign post. While sizing up his next shot, Schwartzel determined the sign post was in his way, which would obstruct his approach. He asked Open officials for the sign post to be removed and, surprisingly, they complied. Watch the clip below:

Schwartzel went on to bogey the hole and shot a 78 for the day, far different from his Thursday 66. He is currently four over for the event and likely to make the cut.