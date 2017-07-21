Tour & News

WATCH: Charl Schwartzel requested a sign post be moved out of his way...and it worked!

Jenna Febbo
Friday July 21st, 2017
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

During the second round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Charl Schwartzel's ball landed in some high grass on the 15th hole. It also happened to land right near the 15th hole sign post. While sizing up his next shot, Schwartzel determined the sign post was in his way, which would obstruct his approach. He asked Open officials for the sign post to be removed and, surprisingly, they complied. Watch the clip below:

Schwartzel went on to bogey the hole and shot a 78 for the day, far different from his Thursday 66. He is currently four over for the event and likely to make the cut.

 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN