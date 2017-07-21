Friday July 21st, 2017
2:29 | Tour & News
Henrik Stenson: 'I don't get tired of looking at the claret jug'
2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson looks back on his epic Sunday round, his duel with Phil, and how his professional life has changed after his breakthrough major win.
UPDATE: Merseyside Police released new information on the burglary, which is thought to have occurred sometime between midday and 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to a release from the police department:
"Cash, cards, electrical items, clothes and watches were stolen. CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are being carried out and reassurance has been given to the victim.
"Detective Inspector Simon Vaughan said: 'We are determined to identify those responsible and as with every burglary victim, we are carrying out a thorough investigation, offering reassurance and crime prevention advice.'
"The Hugo Boss clothing taken is very personal to the victim and can be identified by a distinctive NETJETS sponsorship logo, so if anyone is offered such clothing, please contact us immediately."
------
Henrik Stenson got some unfortunate news on Thursday: the house he is staying in near Royal Birkdale was burglarized. The golfer's clothes and personal items were taken from the property; no one was at the house when the crime occurred. The good news? The claret jug had already been returned to the R&A in preparation for this weekend.
"It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way," Stenson said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time." Stenson said that the thief took all of his clothes for the week. The R&A offered to assist Stenson in any way that it can.
Getty Images