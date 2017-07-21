2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson looks back on his epic Sunday round, his duel with Phil, and how his professional life has changed after his breakthrough major win.

UPDATE: Merseyside Police released new information on the burglary, which is thought to have occurred sometime between midday and 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release from the police department:

"Cash, cards, electrical items, clothes and watches were stolen. CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are being carried out and reassurance has been given to the victim.

"Detective Inspector Simon Vaughan said: 'We are determined to identify those responsible and as with every burglary victim, we are carrying out a thorough investigation, offering reassurance and crime prevention advice.'

"The Hugo Boss clothing taken is very personal to the victim and can be identified by a distinctive NETJETS sponsorship logo, so if anyone is offered such clothing, please contact us immediately."

Henrik Stenson got some unfortunate news on Thursday: the house he is staying in near Royal Birkdale was burglarized. The golfer's clothes and personal items were taken from the property; no one was at the house when the crime occurred. The good news? The claret jug had already been returned to the R&A in preparation for this weekend.

"It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way," Stenson said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time." Stenson said that the thief took all of his clothes for the week. The R&A offered to assist Stenson in any way that it can.